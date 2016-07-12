Harris-Perry on Board at BET News

Former MSNBC host Melissa Harris-Perry has joined BET News as a special correspondent.

Harris-Perry hosted an eponymous weekend morning show on MSNBC from 2012 until February, when she departed after a war of words with the network.

BET announced the news on Twitter: “BET is excited to welcome @MHarrisPerry as our NEW @BETNews Special Correspondent!”

Harris-Perry is the Maya Angelou Presidential Chair at Wake Forest University as well as editor-at-large at ELLE.com. She authored the books Barbershops, Bibles, and BET: Everyday Talk and Black Political Thought and Sister Citizen: Shame, Stereotypes, and Black Women in America.

BET is part of Viacom.