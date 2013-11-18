Harris Broadcast Confirms CTO Hire, Appoints CFO

Harris Broadcast on Monday confirmed the hiring of former Comcast exec Steve Reynolds as chief technology officer, and announced the hiring of Skip Sorenson as chief financial officer, additions that round out a new leadership core formed by CEO Charlie Vogt, who took the reins of the company in July.

Multichannel News reported last week that Reynolds, who most recently served as senior VP, premises technology at Comcast, was leaving the MSO to join Harris Broadcast, a supplier of video gear, software and transmission products. Comcast has not yet named an interim or permanent replacement for Reynolds.

At Harris Broadcast, Reynolds will oversee product development and research and development, while Sorenson will be responsible for financial and IT. Both will report to Vogt.

"After an intense 100 days since joining Harris Broadcast, we have built a management team that is laser focused on the challenges and opportunities facing our industry, customers and partners," Vogt said in a statement. "Steve and Skip join an outstanding team that shares a clear vision to lead the market in technology innovation and fuel a customer-first culture. Steve’s software and IP pedigree, most recently at Comcast, bring a cutting-edge customer perspective that is ideal for guiding our product direction, while Skip’s financial acumen spanning public and private companies aligns with our long-term goals and objectives."



