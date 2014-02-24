Harold Ramis Dead at 69

Actor, writer and director Harold Ramis has died, the United Talent Agency announced on Monday. He was 69.

Ramis, who cowrote and starred in Ghostbusters and Stripes, died from complications related to autoimmune inflammatory vasculitis.

He began his career at Second City in Chicago and got his break when he cowrote National Lampoon's Animal House.

The Chicago native also cowrote and directed Caddyshack and National Lampoon's Vacation. Later in his career, Ramis wrote and directed Analyze This and most recently Year One in 2009.

Ramis is survived by his wife Erica Mann Ramis and his children Julian, Daniel and Violet.