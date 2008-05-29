Harold & Kumar Go to Comedy Central
By Alex Weprin
Comedy Central acquired first-window rights to Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, as well as a window for Be Kind Rewind, starring Jack Black.
The network already secured the rights to the original film, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, which will make its Comedy debut June 28. GuantanamoBay will be available for broadcast on Comedy beginning in October 2010.
The network also acquired a broadcast window for Michel Gondry’s Be Kind Rewind, which stars Black and Mos Def.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.