Harold & Kumar Go to Comedy Central

Comedy Central acquired first-window rights to Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, as well as a window for Be Kind Rewind, starring Jack Black.

The network already secured the rights to the original film, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, which will make its Comedy debut June 28. GuantanamoBay will be available for broadcast on Comedy beginning in October 2010.

The network also acquired a broadcast window for Michel Gondry’s Be Kind Rewind, which stars Black and Mos Def.