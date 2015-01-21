Harley Revs Up As New X Games Sponsor

Harley-Davidson and 7Up Ten have joined the roster of sponsors of ESPN's X Games.

Returning sponsors include the U.S. Navy, GoPro, Jeep, Monster Energy, DuPont's Kevlar, Microsoft Lumia, Oakley, Polaris and Skype.

In addition to TV ads, the many sponsors will have onsite marketing efforts. Harley-Davidson will have an apparatus on hand that will allow fans to shift gears on its Street 750 model bike. Fans will also be able to win a bike and the winner of the X Games' most outstanding performance award will also get a Street 750 bike.

Monster Energy will feature autograph signings by competitors.

X Games Aspen, takes place in Aspen Snowmass, Colo., on Jan. 22-25, 2015, with live coverage on ESPN and ABC.