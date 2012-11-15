‘Hardcore Pawn's Return Gives truTV Largest Audience Ever
Hardcore Pawn's premiere
episode of the second half of its sixth season drew 3.1 million viewers on
Tuesday, the largest audience ever for a truTV series.
The episode ranked first in the 9 p.m. timeslot on basic
cable, according to Nielsen and second with adults 18-49, drawing 1.4 million
in the key demo.
Hardcore Pawn, which
goes behind the scenes of the family-owned American Jewelry & Loan, is
produced by Zodiak USA with executive producers Natalka Znak, Mike Gamson,
Claire O'Donohoe and Richard Dominick.
