‘Hardcore Pawn's Return Gives truTV Largest Audience Ever

Hardcore Pawn's premiere

episode of the second half of its sixth season drew 3.1 million viewers on

Tuesday, the largest audience ever for a truTV series.

The episode ranked first in the 9 p.m. timeslot on basic

cable, according to Nielsen and second with adults 18-49, drawing 1.4 million

in the key demo.

Hardcore Pawn, which

goes behind the scenes of the family-owned American Jewelry & Loan, is

produced by Zodiak USA with executive producers Natalka Znak, Mike Gamson,

Claire O'Donohoe and Richard Dominick.