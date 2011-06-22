'Hardcore Pawn' Season Premiere Draws 2.1 Million
TruTV has ordered a fifth season of Hardcore Pawn following
strong ratings for Tuesday night's season four premiere.
The two new episodes averaged an audience of 2.1 million,
with the 9 p.m. episode drawing 1.9 million viewers and 2.2 million tuning in
at 9:30 p.m.
Hardcore Pawn's return averaged 816,000 adults 18-49 for the
first episode and more than one million in the demo for the second.
Season five's 13 new episodes will begin airing later this year.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.