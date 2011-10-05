'Hardcore Pawn' Finale Breaks truTV Ratings Record

The fourth season finale of Hardcore Pawn Tuesday night drew more than 2.5 million viewers, the

biggest audience ever for a truTV series.

Tuesday's episode was also the network's most-watched

program ever in the men 18-49 demographic. The show was also the number two

program on ad-supported cable in the 9 p.m. timeslot Tuesday, behind only TBS'

postseason baseball coverage.

Hardcore Pawn's

fourth season was up 8% in total viewers and 6% with adults 18-49 over last

season. The series will return for its fifth season on Nov. 15.