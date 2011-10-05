'Hardcore Pawn' Finale Breaks truTV Ratings Record
The fourth season finale of Hardcore Pawn Tuesday night drew more than 2.5 million viewers, the
biggest audience ever for a truTV series.
Tuesday's episode was also the network's most-watched
program ever in the men 18-49 demographic. The show was also the number two
program on ad-supported cable in the 9 p.m. timeslot Tuesday, behind only TBS'
postseason baseball coverage.
Hardcore Pawn's
fourth season was up 8% in total viewers and 6% with adults 18-49 over last
season. The series will return for its fifth season on Nov. 15.
