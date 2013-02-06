'Hardcore Pawn' Draws Record 3.4M Viewers for Sixth Season Finale

Hardcore Pawn's sixth season finale on Tuesday drew 3.4 million viewers, making it the most-watched program in truTV history.

For its sixth season, Hardcore Pawn averaged 2.6 million viewers, up 14% over season five. The series also averaged 1.2 million adults 18-49 and 678,000 men 18-49. The show is already renewed for a seventh season.

Following Hardcore Pawn's finale, Hardcore Pawn: Chicago drew 2.2 million viewers, up 8% over last week. It also averaged 1 million adults 18-49 and 544,000 men 18-49.