'Hardcore Pawn: Chicago' Scores truTV's Best-Ever Series Launch

TruTV's Hardcore Pawn spinoff Hardcore Pawn:

Chicago debuted to 2.1 million viewers, the best-ever series launch in

network history.





The show also scored truTV's biggest series debut numbers in

key demos, including adults 18-49 (1.0 million) and men 18-49 (602,000). The

original Hardcore Pawn served as the series' lead-in, drawing 2.8

million total viewers, 1.4 million adults 18-49 and 827,000 men 18-49.





The 2.1 million viewers for Hardcore Pawn: Chicago surpass

the previous record, set by the original Hardcore Pawn in

August 2010.



