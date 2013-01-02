'Hardcore Pawn: Chicago' Scores truTV's Best-Ever Series Launch
TruTV's Hardcore Pawn spinoff Hardcore Pawn:
Chicago debuted to 2.1 million viewers, the best-ever series launch in
network history.
The show also scored truTV's biggest series debut numbers in
key demos, including adults 18-49 (1.0 million) and men 18-49 (602,000). The
original Hardcore Pawn served as the series' lead-in, drawing 2.8
million total viewers, 1.4 million adults 18-49 and 827,000 men 18-49.
The 2.1 million viewers for Hardcore Pawn: Chicago surpass
the previous record, set by the original Hardcore Pawn in
August 2010.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.