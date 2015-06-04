‘HAPPYish’s Hahn, Auslander to Headline MasterClass at Banff World Media Festival

Showtime’s HAPPYish will be paid tribute with a MasterClass at the upcoming Banff World Media Festival.

HAPPYish creator and executive producer Shalom Auslander, star Kathryn Hahn and Showtime senior VP of original programming Amy Israel will attend the session to discuss the show.

The MasterClass will be held June 10 at 10 a.m.

Additionally, Hahn will be honored with the Sir Peter Ustinov Comedy Award during Banff’s Rockie Awards Gala.

“HAPPYish is truly one of the most original and ground-breaking comedy series currently on television and we are delighted to have Shalom, Kathryn and Amy leading this inspiring MasterClass at BANFF,” said Ferne Cohen, executive director of the Banff World Media Festival. “Kathryn Hahn has had a tremendous impact on helping make HAPPYish a huge hit in the U.S and in Canada, we look forward to honoring her with this year’s Sir Peter Ustinov Comedy Award.”

The Banff World Media Festival is held June 7-10 at Banff Fairmont Springs Hotel in Banff, Canada.