‘Hap and Leonard’ Cancelled by Sundance TV

Sundance TV has cancelled drama Hap and Leonard after three seasons. The series was based on the Hap and Leonard book series by Joe R. Lansdale.

Lansdale wrote on Twitter, “Hap and Leonard officially canceled. Sundance's highest rated show, 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Three Seasons wraps it up, dudes. It was an honor to have worked with the folks on the show, actors, crew, writers,…”

James Purefoy played Hap, an east Texas lothario. Michael Kenneth Williams played Leonard, a gay man and Vietnam veteran with a hot temper. Hap and Leonard are best buddies.

Williams told B&C, “You have a heterosexual white man, joined at the hip with this openly gay black man, a cowboy and a Republican who likes country music. They’re brothers, and they would kill for each other.”



Season three featured six episodes. It was based on the Lansdale book The Two-Bear Mambo, which sees Hap and Leonard trek to a KKK-infested town in east Texas to find out what happened to Hap’s ex-girlfriend, who was investigating the lost tapes of a dead blues musician. The woman disappears.

John Wirth was the showrunner.

