Hanson Joins Media Institute Board

Rebecca Hanson, senior VP for strategy and policy for Sinclair Broadcast Group, has been elected to the board of trustees at The Media Institute in Washington.

Hanson joined Sinclair in January 2014 to open its Washington office.

Before joining the broadcast company, she was a senior advisor on spectrum to the FCC's Media Bureau. Her resume also includes stints at Sprint and XM, as well as law firm Shaw Pittman.

She was named a member of the National Association of Broadcasters TV board in March 2014.