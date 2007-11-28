Hannah Storm Out at CBS’ Early Show

CBS confirmed that Hannah Storm, one of the four hosts -- along with Julie Chen, Harry Smith and Russ Mitchell -- of Early Show, will leave the morning program.

According to the official network statement, Storm is "in discussions" with CBS News president Sean McManus about a "new role" at the division. But details are scant, including when her last day will be and what specifically her new role will be.

Storm's departure comes on the heels of defections on the production side of Early Show. According to sources at CBS News, at least some of those defections can be chalked up to personality clashes with new senior executive producer Shelley Ross, who was hired in September to help relaunch the third-place morning show.

On Jan. 7, Early Show will jettison a long-standing affiliate agreement that allows local stations to insert their own content into the first hour of the program.

In a statement released by CBS, Ross had kind words for Storm.

"Hannah is a rare talent with an extraordinary range and skill set,” Ross said. “For my part, I hope Hannah and I continue to work and innovate together as we relaunch the many moveable parts of the morning.”

Storm, who has anchored Early Show for the past five years, came to morning television from CBS Sports.

“Hannah has done excellent work for the Early Show and has been a primary reason that the broadcast has stabilized and is so well positioned for the future,” McManus said in a statement.