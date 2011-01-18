'Hannah Montana' Finale Notches 6.2 Million Viewers

More than 6 million viewers said goodbye to Hannah Montana Sunday during the final episode of Disney Channel's popular series.

The

tween-targeted series, starring Miley Cyrus as the teen music pop star

Hannah Montana, drew 6.2 million viewers, an increase of 9% over the

show's record-setting fourth and final season, which averaged 5.7

million viewers.

The one-hour finale was cable's most-watched

telecast during 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. hour among kids 6 to 11 (2.1 million

viewers) and tweens 9 to 14 (2.0 million viewers), and served as Disney

Channel's highest ratings ever during the time slot among total viewers

and kids 6 to 11, said network officials.

