'Hannah Montana' Finale Notches 6.2 Million Viewers
More than 6 million viewers said goodbye to Hannah Montana Sunday during the final episode of Disney Channel's popular series.
The
tween-targeted series, starring Miley Cyrus as the teen music pop star
Hannah Montana, drew 6.2 million viewers, an increase of 9% over the
show's record-setting fourth and final season, which averaged 5.7
million viewers.
The one-hour finale was cable's most-watched
telecast during 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. hour among kids 6 to 11 (2.1 million
viewers) and tweens 9 to 14 (2.0 million viewers), and served as Disney
Channel's highest ratings ever during the time slot among total viewers
and kids 6 to 11, said network officials.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.