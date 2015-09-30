Hanna Promoted to Executive VP at Esquire Net

Matt Hanna, Esquire Network senior VP of original programming, has been promoted to executive VP of that department. Hanna has been responsible for the development of Esquire series Friday Night Tykes, Car Matchmaker, Knife Fight and Boundless, among others.

Hanna joined the company in 2012 and helped launch the network in 2013. Under his leadership, Esquire’s programming slate has included 26 original programs and specials to date.

Esquire will debut Beowulf as a series in 2016.

“Matt is an extraordinary creative executive who has contributed significantly to Esquire Network’s tremendous growth and success since our launch two years ago,” said Adam Stotsky, president, Esquire Network and general manager, E! “I look forward to partnering with Matt as we continue to take the network to new heights with more hit original franchises that appeal to our affluent, metropolitan male audience.”

Hanna previously was senior VP, development at True Entertainment. He got his start in TV at VH1, where he developed and executive produced Celebrity Fit Club and The Fabulous Life.

Esquire Network is a unit of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.