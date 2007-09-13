Hank Williams Jr. to Become One of the CMT Giants

CMT will tape two hour special CMT Giants: Hank Williams Jr. Thursday, Oct. 25 at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Los Angeles for airing Saturday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. (EST/PST), the network said Thursday.

The special will feature live performances by Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Kid Rock, Gretchen Wilson, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Buddy Guy.

The CMT Giants franchise began last year when Reba McEntire was honored for her stellar career by such stars as Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood, Kelly Clarkson, Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, LeAnn Rimes, Megan Mullally, Wynonna and Dolly Parton, each of whom paid tribute by lending their voices to McEntire’s biggest hits.