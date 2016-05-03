‘Hamilton’ Racks up Tony Nominations

Broadway’s hip-hop smash Hamilton bagged 16 Tony Awards nominations, making it the most nominated production in Tony history. The awards gala airs on CBS June 12; nominations were announced on CBS This Morning by actors Nikki M. James and Andrew Rannells.

Next up in the nom’s rank is Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed with 10, She Loves Me with 8, Long Day's Journey Into Night with 7 and Eclipsed and The Humans with 6 apiece.

James Corden, host of The Late Late Show on CBS, hosts the telecast live from the Beacon in New York.

The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Up for Best Play are Eclipsed, The Father, The Humans and King Charles III. The Best Musical short list includes Bright Star, Hamilton, Waitress, School of Rock and Shuffle Along.

Producers on Hamilton are Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater. The show’s other nominations include Best Original Score, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (2 nominations) and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Tony Awards. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment return as executive producers, with Weiss directing for the 17th consecutive year.