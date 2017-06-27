‘Halt and Catch Fire’ Starts Fourth and Final Season Aug. 19

AMC’s tech drama Halt and Catch Fire begins its fourth, and final, season Aug. 19 with a two-hour premiere. The series, created by Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers, chronicles the tech industry and the birth of the internet in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Cantwell and Rogers are executive producers on the show and co-showrunners as well. Melissa Bernstein is also an executive producer.

“Halt and Catch Fire has always been about how people who make things put themselves into the things they create,” Cantwell and Rogers said. “Alongside our exceptional cast, writing staff, producers and network partners, we couldn’t be more excited to share these final 10 episodes of this beautiful thing we all made together.”

The show’s cast includes Lee Pace, Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNairy, Kerry Bishé and Toby Huss.

Anna Chlumsky of Veep will appear in the new season as Dr. Katie Herman, chief ontologist—which AMC calls “a crucial role in this season's central business ventures.”

Charlie Collier, president of AMC, AMC Studios and Sundance, said he is “thrilled that fans will enjoy a proper conclusion to the Halt and Catch Fire story.”