‘Halt and Catch Fire’ Nabs Second Season From AMC

AMC has renewed rookie tech drama Halt and Catch Fire for a second season.

The show will return next summer.

The drama, which focused on the personal computer boom in the 1980s, premiered to 1.2 million viewers on June 2, with each subsequent episode garnering less than 1 million viewers.

AMC notes, however, that the show was a heavy gainer in playback over seven days. With total viewers, Halt and Catch Fire grew by an average of 78% to 1.3 million; with adults 25-54, ratings grew 90% (645,000) and grew 92% among adults 18-49 (606,000). The series was also mostly well received by critics.

Halt and Catch Fire is distributed internationally by Entertainment One Television, through an exclusive multi-year output agreement.