Halogen Lights Lamp on New Series

Reality-based cable net Halogen TV is adding two new primetime series in the fall, the two-year anniversary of the network's launch.

The series are Jump Shipp, featuring motivational speaker Josh Shipp, which debuts Oct, 21, and Roadworthy: the Invisible Children Tour, a 10-part series about a group of young adults who volunteer for the Invisible Children charity to help Ugandan children (Sept. 26, a t 9 p.m.).

Returning for a second season is Noble Exchange, a seven-part series about creative types -- singers, actresses, models -- travel abroad to learn from other cultures.