Hallmark Turning Movie Franchise 'The Good Witch' Into Series

Hallmark Channel has agreed to a deal with ITV Studios America to turn its popular movie franchise The Good Witch into an original series.

The film franchise, which has aired six installments on Hallmark, stars Catherine Bell (Army Wives, JAG) as Cassie Nightingale, a haunted house resident and small-town enchantress. A seventh film, The Good Witch's Wonder will air Oct. 25, with the first season of the series version to air early 2015.

The Good Witch is a Whizbang Films Production, with Orly Adelson, Jonathan Eskenas, Frank Siracusa and Craig Pryce serving as executive producers. Bell is coexecutive producer.

ITV Studios America controls distribution rights for The Good Witch outside of North America.