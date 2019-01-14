Hallmark Streaming Service Launches on Xfinity, Contour

Comcast and Cox have launched Crown Media’s streaming service Hallmark Movies Now through their cable boxes.

Customers using Comcast’s Xfinity X1 system and Cox’s Contour will be able to subscribe to and access hundreds of hours of family-friendly films without switching to a smart TV or internet connected device.

“The appetite for our unique brand of family-friendly content is stronger than ever and partnering with Comcast and Cox allows us the opportunity to further fulfill that demand among Hallmark fans,” said Erin McIlvain, executive VP, content strategy and distribution for Crown Media Family Networks. “These launches are an exciting expansion of our partnerships already in place with both Comcast and Cox. We are confident Hallmark Movies Now will prove to be a popular addition to both providers’ extensive suite of entertainment offerings.”

Subscribers can use their voice remotes to sign up for Hallmark Movies Now, which costs $5.99 a month. The service includes favorite films including In My Dreams, Just the Way You Are and Love on the Air that have appeared on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Titles are refreshed frequently.

Comcast has been adding streaming services to X1 and now offers Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Brown Sugar among others.