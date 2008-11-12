Hallmark Screening Holiday Movies In Three Cities

Hallmark won't be staying home for the holidays. The top-10 cable net, with top executive in tow, will screen three of its upcoming holiday movies in three cities over the next week.

Accidental Friendship will air Thursdy, Nov. 13, at the Paley Center in Los Angeles (the film premieres on-air Nov. 15), followed by a Nov. 17 New York screening, at the Bryant Park Hotel, of An Old-Fashioned Thanksgiving, then a Nov. 18 screening of Moonlight & Mistletoe at the Crown Center, home of Hallmark parent, Hallmark Cards, in Kansas City.



Henry Schleiff, president and CEO of the channel, plans to make all the screenings.



The New York screening will also mark the launch of the Hallmark Movie Channel on Time Warner Cable there.