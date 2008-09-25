Hallmark Renews Charter Carriage Pact

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel renewed their carriage agreements with Charter Communications in a multiyear deal, according to Hallmark parent Crown Media Holdings.

In the past 18 months, Hallmark, a consistent top 10 network, signed new carriage deals with DirecTV, Dish Network, Time Warner Cable, Comcast and Cablevision Systems.

“Charter has been a terrific partner in helping us to grow our distribution to 85 million homes,” Crown president and CEO Henry Schleiff said in a statement. “This milestone completes the renewal of agreements with our major distributors and has resulted in multiyear deals for Hallmark Channel, a top-10 network, ensuring our future distribution as America’s leading cable provider of family-friendly programming.”

Charter senior director of video-product management Maria Rothschild added, “Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel offer an excellent variety of programming for our customers.”