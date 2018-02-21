Hallmark Premieres Movie ‘The Beach House’ April 28

The Beach House, a Hallmark Hall of Fame original film, has its premiere on Hallmark Channel Saturday, April 28. Andie MacDowell, Minka Kelly, Chad Michael Murray and Makenzie Vega are in the cast. The movie comes from a book by Mary Alice Monroe.



The Beach House is a Crown Media Productions, LLC production.



“It’s a great honor to bring Mary Alice Monroe’s timeless novel to television,” said Michelle Vicary, executive VP, programming & publicity, Crown Media Family Networks. “The performances of the cast–Andie, Minka, Chad Michael, Makenzie–are as graceful and lyrical as this beautiful film, which uses nature to describe the shifting shape of relationships and the range and rhythm of life that comes from becoming one with nature. The Beach House is about finding serenity by accepting there are no perfect days, but a well-lived life is made up of perfect moments strung together with love.”



The Five Spot: Crown Media Family Networks' Bill Abbott



The movie sees Cara Rutledge, played by Kelly, thinking she’d left her Southern roots and troubled family far behind. She returns to the South Carolina Lowcountry of her childhood summers after losing her job in Chicago and reconnects with her mother Lovie (MacDowell). Before long, the rhythms of the island open Cara’s heart. She becomes a “turtle lady” who conserves the area’s wildlife, repairs the family beach house and renews a past romance with Brett (Murray).



“The Beach House is a story of love, reconciliation and our connection to the nature that surrounds us. With such a rich story to draw from, I hope viewers will appreciate our dedication to bringing it to life for Hallmark Channel,” said MacDowell.



MacDowell, Dan Wigutow and Mary Alice Monroe are executive producers.