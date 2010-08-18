Hallmark Plans Multi-tiered Marketing For 'Martha Stewart' Launch
Hallmark Channel will roll out a multi-million dollar, multi-platform campaign leading up to the Sept. 13 debut of The Martha Stewart Show on the network.
The campaign is themed "Make The Move With Martha" to
encourage fans of the syndicated show to move to Hallmark when the show
bows next month as part of a daytime block of programming from Martha
Stewart Living Omnimedia, according to Susanne McAvoy, senior vice
president of marketing for Hallmark Channel.
Farmer's Insurance and Macy's will sponsor the multi-layered national
"Make the Move with Martha" promotion, which includes a national paid
media campaign encompassing spots on broadcast and cable, syndication,
satellite, digital, national print and network radio outlets; an outdoor
campaign that will feature visible billboards and digital kiosks in 105
malls across 19 markets; and a national consumer sweepstakes in which
consumers can enter to win a trip to New York to see The Martha Stewart Show.
Cable distributors in key markets will team with Hallmark to organize
co-branded local stunts and brand ambassador activities surrounding the
move of The Martha Stewart Show from broadcast TV to cable.
Distributors will commit to running a set number of targeted spots in
the week prior to launch and the first week of air.
