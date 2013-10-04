Hallmark Orders Martha Williamson's 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' to Series

Hallmark Channel has decided to make Martha Williamson's Signed, Sealed, Delivered its third primetime series.

The network was already slated to air the two-hour backdoor pilot from the Touched By an Angel executive producer on Oct. 12. The one-hour series will debut sometime next year. The Crown Media network renewed its first scripted series Cedar Cove for a second season last week.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (formerly Dead Letters)tells the story of a group of postal detectives whose mission is to deliver letters and packages from the past — which arrive when they're needed the most.

"We are making history at Hallmark Channel by joining forces with Martha Williamson, one of TV's great storytellers, as she returns to television making the kind of series we know tens of millions of viewers are yearning for," said Michelle Vicary, executive VP, programming, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel. "This marks a significant milestone in our growth into scripted programming, and we couldn't be happier to have the opportunity to work with the very gifted and talented Martha Williamson, who brings her trusted name in family entertainment to our network."

Signed, Sealed, Delivered is a Special Delivery TeleProductions in association with MoonWater Productions and Muse Entertainment.