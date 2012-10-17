Hallmark Officially Orders First Scripted Series 'CedarCove'

Hallmark Channel has officially greenlit its first primetime

series Cedar Cove, scheduled to

premiere in spring 2013, the network said Wednesday.

Cedar Cove, which

will preview as a two-hour special on Jan. 19, was first announced as part ofHallmark's upfront development slate last spring.

Carl Binder (Stargate Atlantis, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman) will serve as

showrunner on the series, which is based on the novels by Debbie Macomber and

stars Andie MacDowell and Dylan Neal.

Executive producers are Dan Wigutow, Caroline Moore and

Michael Scott, who all worked on the Hallmark Channel original movies based on

Macomber's books -- Mrs. Miracle (2009),

Call Me Mrs. Miracle (2010) and Trading Christmas (2011).