Hallmark Officially Orders First Scripted Series 'CedarCove'
Hallmark Channel has officially greenlit its first primetime
series Cedar Cove, scheduled to
premiere in spring 2013, the network said Wednesday.
Cedar Cove, which
will preview as a two-hour special on Jan. 19, was first announced as part ofHallmark's upfront development slate last spring.
Carl Binder (Stargate Atlantis, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman) will serve as
showrunner on the series, which is based on the novels by Debbie Macomber and
stars Andie MacDowell and Dylan Neal.
Executive producers are Dan Wigutow, Caroline Moore and
Michael Scott, who all worked on the Hallmark Channel original movies based on
Macomber's books -- Mrs. Miracle (2009),
Call Me Mrs. Miracle (2010) and Trading Christmas (2011).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.