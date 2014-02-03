Hallmark Nets Ink Video Pacts With AOL, Blinkx

Crown Media Family Networks, parent of Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel, signed a video syndication deal with AOL, one of the top three U.S. online video properties as ranked by comScore, that will provide select Hallmark Channel video content to AOL, adding to its current library of over 800,000 videos. Crown Media also signed a similar deal with blinkx, the Internet media platform powered by CORE video technology.

The content offerings will include how-to clips from the network’s daytime lifestyle program, Home & Family, Kitten Bowl highlights, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks from original movies, series and specials that AOL and blinkx will distribute to their networks of online partners.

“As viewers increasingly consume video on digital platforms, these partnerships are instrumental in raising the online profile of Hallmark Channel and exposing new audiences to the network’s array of high-quality, family friendly content, while opening up new streams for revenue,” Ed Georger, executive vice president, advertising sales and digital media, Crown Media Family Networks, said in a release. “AOL and blinkx are pioneers in the distribution of digital video and we are delighted to have this opportunity to work with them and share our programming with their extensive networks of partner sites.”

