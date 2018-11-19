Hallmark Movies Now Streaming Service Claims 500,000 Subs

Crown Media Family Networks said its subscription streaming service Hallmark Movies Now has more than 500,000 subscribers.

The company said that since the beginning of its Movie & Mistletoe programming event, viewership on Hallmark Movies Now is up 93% and it has seen an 11% increase in subscribers.

After a 7-day free trial, Hallmark Movies Now casts $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year.

“The incredible growth of Hallmark Movies Now since its launch in October 2017 demonstrates the broad appeal of our quality programming and reinforces Crown Media’s position as a leading creator of high demand content,” said Bill Abbott, CEO of Crown Media Family Networks. “As the industry and our business continue to evolve, we look forward to delivering Hallmark-branded entertainment to our passionate fans across all our platforms.”

Movies & Mistletoe features a slate of 180 hours of fan-favorite holiday movies that can only be seen on Hallmark Movies Now.