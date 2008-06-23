Hallmark Movie Channel HD Gets Cox 'Hunting License'

The HD version of Hallmark Movie Channel, which launched in April, added Cox Communications to the list of multichannel-video providers that gave their systems the green light to carry the channel if they so choose.

According to Hallmark, it signed a multiyear deal with Cox, which already carries the standard-definition version of the movie channel, as well as Hallmark Channel.

In addition to Cox, Hallmark already has similar so-called hunting-license agreements with Comcast, Time Warner, Brighthouse, Cablevision, DIRECTV.





It has carriage deals in place with Time Warner in New York and San Antonio, and on Echostar/Dish, which puts it in about 10 million homes to date.