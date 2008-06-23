Hallmark Movie Channel HD Gets Cox 'Hunting License'
The HD version of Hallmark Movie Channel, which launched in April, added Cox Communications to the list of multichannel-video providers that gave their systems the green light to carry the channel if they so choose.
According to Hallmark, it signed a multiyear deal with Cox, which already carries the standard-definition version of the movie channel, as well as Hallmark Channel.
In addition to Cox, Hallmark already has similar so-called hunting-license agreements with Comcast, Time Warner, Brighthouse, Cablevision, DIRECTV.
It has carriage deals in place with Time Warner in New York and San Antonio, and on Echostar/Dish, which puts it in about 10 million homes to date.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.