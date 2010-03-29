Hallmark, Martha Stewart Exploring New Lifestyle Cable Channel

Two of the most recognized American brands, Hallmark and

Martha Stewart, may be joining forces behind a new lifestyle cable channel. Crown Media Holdings, the

parent company of Hallmark, is holding preliminary talks with Martha Stewart

Living Omnimedia about forming a new company jointly

owned by both outfits. If the talks move ahead, the two partners may seek to

bring in a third party such as a private equity partner to help fund expansion.

The rationale behind such a get-together is simple: Crown

Media, which operates two programming services, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark

Movie Channel, wants to tap Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia's digital expertise, while MSLO wants a bigger stake in the TV business. And if Oprah's getting

her own channel, why not Martha?

Executives stress that the talks are in the very early stages.

The result could be a much smaller joint venture deal that would have the two

firms simply agreeing to launch a new joint venture channel, tentatively called

Hallmark Home. According to sources, the partners have already been sounding

out distributors about plans for the service.

A spokesperson for MSLO declined to comment. Representatives for Hallmark Channel were not immediately available.

The companies' first partnership was announced in January.

The Hallmark Channel revealed a multi-yearstrategic partnership that has The Martha Stewart Show moving out ofsyndication and over to cable. NBC Universal was the distributor. Hallmark

will air the Mark Burnett-produced show in September. In their dealings for the

show, the two companies found they had much in common and talks grew toa second deal, involving access to the entire Martha Stewart programminglibrary in the U.S. market beginning this month.

Starting March 29, Martha-branded shows will air on Hallmark

seven hours a day. The two will also develop a series of specials throughout

the year. The new shows will help Hallmark hone its brand as one closely tied

to celebrations and feel-good moments, a theme that's likely to be an

attraction for advertisers. The various shows will be sold jointly by the sales

teams at Hallmark and MSLO, though one headache might be modifying the high CPM

for a syndicated show to that of a cable property. Cable is typically priced

more modestly than broadcast.

The talks with MSLO indicate Crown Media's decision to take a more long-term view of its businesses after several years of exploring a sale. The company previously had talked to numerous potential acquirers, but its debt had always been a turn-off with suitors. In May 2009, Henry

Schleiff stepped down as CEO, while Crown executives said the services were no

longer for sale. Schleiff was replaced by Bill Abbott, the former ad sales

chief, who has been moving fast to reorient the service and broaden

distribution.

Hallmark is moving many of its made-for-TV movies to its

sibling Hallmark Movie Channel and trying to attract younger viewers. CEO Abbott is also retooling the flagship network

to compete directly with other lifestyle services such as Scripps Networks

Interactive. Ironically, repeats of The Martha Stewart Show and another,

quirky show, Whatever Martha, were airing on Scripps' FLN, which is

being relaunched as The Cooking Channel. The FLN-Cooking changeover sent the

MSLO staff looking for a new TV deal.

According to SEC documents, Crown is planning to

recapitalize its debt, with Morgan Stanley acting as its financial advisor.

Crown Media is 70% owned by the Hallmark greeting-card company. Now that Crown

is thinking more long-term, a bigger financial partnership with MSLO could

dramatically raise the value of its two cable channels.

Crown Media Holdings recorded a net loss of $22.5 million in

2009, down from an annual loss of $37 million in 2008. Total revenue was $279

million in 2009, a slight decrease on 2008. Ad revenue was $214 million;

Hallmark Cards spent $775,000 on advertising with Crown last year. Subscriber

revenue was $63 million.

MSLO had a net loss of $14.5 million for 2009, a slight

improvement on the 2008 loss of $15.6 million. Revenue from broadcasting was

$46 million, and $17 million from Internet operations. MSLO also houses

publishing and merchandise business segments.