Hallmark, Mariah Partner on Three-Picture Deal

Hallmark Channel has signed up Mariah Carey for a three-picture production deal, with the pop star developing, executive producing, directing and co-starring in the movies. The first is slated to debut as part of Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Valentine’s Day programming event in early 2017.

Carey will also compose and produce an original song for each project.

“We are honored to continue our collaboration with the multi-talented Mariah Carey,” said Michelle Vicary, executive VP of programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “It’s rare to work with a talent who can produce, direct, star and also compose original music for a project, and we know she will deliver for our viewers once again.”

Carey starred and made her directorial debut in Hallmark Channel’s A Christmas Melody in December 2015, which kicked off the network’s “Countdown to Christmas” programming event. Carey also hosted Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas on Hallmark.

The prolific singer and songwriter also stars in an eight-part documentary series on E! called Mariah’s World, which debuts in the fall.