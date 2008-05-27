Hallmark, LodgeNet Ink Carriage Pact

Hallmark Channel struck a new deal that will put it in front of another 8 million potential viewers.

The network reached its first-ever carriage deal with LodgeNet Entertainment's hotel networks. It is a multiyear contract that will put it in 360,000 hotel rooms, including in New York, San Diego and Miami.

According to Hallmark, hotel guests watch about three hours of TV per day. Hallmark will join a package of satellite-delivered channels that includes A&E Network, Fox News Channel and The History Channel that go to upscale hotel properties.

Hallmark is currently available to 84 million subscribers.