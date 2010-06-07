Hallmark to Launch Martha Stewart "How-To" Block

Related: Hallmark, Martha Stewart Exploring New Lifestyle Cable Channel

Hallmark Channel unveiled multiple new

programs, including a talk show co-hosted by Whatever Martha's

Alexis

Stewart and Jennifer Koppelman Hutt, designed to capitalize on the

September 13

debut of Martha Stewart's talk show on the cabler.

The network is

tagging the new

Stewart-centric programming menu a "how-to" block. It will be anchored

by The

Martha Stewart Show, which will air weekdays at 10 a.m. followed by

Alexis

Stewart and Koppleman Hutt's talk show from 11 a.m. to noon. The new, as

yet

untitled show will be filmed in front of a studio audience and "explore

the

daily headlines and everyday issues on the minds of viewers across the

country," according to the media release. Viewers will have an

opportunity to

interact via Skype with Stewart and Koppelman Hutt, who also co-host a

shows on

Sirius XM.

At noon, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia

executive food editor Lucinda Scala Quinn (who also hosts Sirius XM's EatDrink

and has authored a line of cookbooks) also will get her own Hallmark

show.

The network will rerun the first four

seasons of Stewart's Everyday Food from 12:30-1 p.m. with various

other

Martha Stewart programming including From Martha's Kitchen, From

Martha's

Home and From Martha's Garden, filling the 1-4 p.m. hours.



The

Martha Stewart Show will encore

weekdays at 4 p.m. Additionally, Hallmark will produce two holiday theme

primetime specials with Stewart; one timed to Halloween and the other

timed to

Christmas. Stewart is also working on two primetime interview specials

with

innovators from the worlds of entertainment, politics and culture.