Hallmark to Launch Martha Stewart "How-To" Block
Hallmark Channel unveiled multiple new
programs, including a talk show co-hosted by Whatever Martha's
Alexis
Stewart and Jennifer Koppelman Hutt, designed to capitalize on the
September 13
debut of Martha Stewart's talk show on the cabler.
The network is
tagging the new
Stewart-centric programming menu a "how-to" block. It will be anchored
by The
Martha Stewart Show, which will air weekdays at 10 a.m. followed by
Alexis
Stewart and Koppleman Hutt's talk show from 11 a.m. to noon. The new, as
yet
untitled show will be filmed in front of a studio audience and "explore
the
daily headlines and everyday issues on the minds of viewers across the
country," according to the media release. Viewers will have an
opportunity to
interact via Skype with Stewart and Koppelman Hutt, who also co-host a
shows on
Sirius XM.
At noon, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia
executive food editor Lucinda Scala Quinn (who also hosts Sirius XM's EatDrink
and has authored a line of cookbooks) also will get her own Hallmark
show.
The network will rerun the first four
seasons of Stewart's Everyday Food from 12:30-1 p.m. with various
other
Martha Stewart programming including From Martha's Kitchen, From
Martha's
Home and From Martha's Garden, filling the 1-4 p.m. hours.
The
Martha Stewart Show will encore
weekdays at 4 p.m. Additionally, Hallmark will produce two holiday theme
primetime specials with Stewart; one timed to Halloween and the other
timed to
Christmas. Stewart is also working on two primetime interview specials
with
innovators from the worlds of entertainment, politics and culture.
