Hallmark Hires New VP of Acquisitions

Whitney Holland, VP,

program planning, scheduling and acquisitions, for Bravo, has joined Hallmark

Channels as VP, acquisitions.

She is based in Los Angeles,

reporting to SVP Michelle Vicary.

In addition to strategic

program development for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel, she will

be a member of the senior management team helping with strategic planning and

channel management.

Holland's resume includes stints

with Discovery's Animal Planet, TLC and Paramount Pictures Worldwide Television.