Hallmark Hires New VP of Acquisitions
Whitney Holland, VP,
program planning, scheduling and acquisitions, for Bravo, has joined Hallmark
Channels as VP, acquisitions.
She is based in Los Angeles,
reporting to SVP Michelle Vicary.
In addition to strategic
program development for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel, she will
be a member of the senior management team helping with strategic planning and
channel management.
Holland's resume includes stints
with Discovery's Animal Planet, TLC and Paramount Pictures Worldwide Television.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.