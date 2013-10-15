Hallmark Draws 2.4 Million for 'Cedar Cove' Finale

Hallmark Channel's first scripted series Debbie Macomber's Cedar Cove ended its first season on Saturday, drawing 2.4 million viewers for its finale, according to Nielsen.

That was down 8% from the 2.6 million that tuned into its premiere in July. With women 25-54, Cedar Cove drew 424,000 viewers and registered a 0.9 rating from 8-9 p.m. Hallmark has already renewed Cedar Cove for a second season.

Following the Cedar Cove season finale, the premiere of Signed, Sealed, Delivered posted a 1.5 HH rating and 2.9 million unduplicated viewers. Signed, Sealed, Delivered, along with When Calls the Heart will premiere their series runs in 2014.