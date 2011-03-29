Hallmark to Debut Friday Late-Night Lineup

Alexis Stewart, daughter of Martha Stewart, and Jennifer Koppelman Hutt will headline Hallmark's new Friday late-night lineup, the network announced Tuesday.

The duo, most notable for their Sirius Radio show Whatever With Alexis and Jennifer, will be hosting two half-hour talk shows during the 11 p.m. slot. First, the premiere of Whatever, You're Wrong will feature the twosome giving their take on daily news and other mundane events.

Following will be Whatever, Martha making its Hallmark debut, and features Alexis and Jennifer's comments on vintage episodes of The Martha Stewart Show.

The new block will debut on Hallmark on Friday, April 8 at 11 p.m.