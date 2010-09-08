Hallmark Channel Welcomes Martha Stewart To Its 'Home'

For Hallmark Channel, daytime will become home.



"Hallmark Channel

Home" is the moniker for the family-friendly service's eight-hour

daypart, which beginning Sept. 13, will house exclusive Martha Stewart

programming, as well as other programming from Martha Stewart Omnimedia.

The daypart, extending from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will showcase the sixth season of the Emmy Award-winning The Martha Stewart Show. The daytime lifestyle programming block also includes the new programs Mad Hungry with Lucinda Scala Quinn and Whatever with Alexis and Jennifer, as well as MSO library fare. New episodes of The Martha Stewart Show will bow at 10 a.m. and encore at 5 p.m, effectively bookending Hallmark Channel Home's weekday daypart. (Check out the network's Sept. 13 schedule here.)



