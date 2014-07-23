Hallmark Channel Takes Saturday Night
Hallmark Channel claimed victory as the highest-rated cable network on Saturday night behind the second-season premiere of Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove and original telefilm, For Better or For Worse.
The sophomore-season opener of Cedar Cove on July 19 averaged a 1.6 household rating and 1.7 million viewers in the 8 p.m. hour, according to Nielsen data. Included in that total were 374,000 women 25 to 54, marking the series’ second-highest delivery among the network’s core demo and a 26% increase over its first-season average. The two-hour series premiere averaged 2.6 million viewers last July.
Network officials said Cedar Cove, starring Andie MacDowell as a small-town judge and Dylan Neal as her love interest, amidst their family and friends, ranked as the top-rated cable program among women 18 to 49 (0.7 rating); women 25 to 54 (0.8); and total viewers (0.8). The program also placed second with 1.36 million households and the 374,000 women 25 to 54.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.