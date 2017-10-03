Hallmark Channel Sets ‘Countdown to Christmas' Special

Hallmark Channel will launch its annual Christmas-themed original movies lineup with a one-hour special debuting in October.



The network’s Countdown to Christmas Preview Show will premiere Oct. 22 and will provide viewers with an exclusive sneak peek at all 21 original holiday-themed movies launching on Hallmark Channel during the season, according to network officials.



Actress Candace Cameron Bure will star in the preview special along with Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin and Hallmark Channel’s rescued and adopted pet, Happy The Dog – all of whom will appear in new, original holiday films over the next three months, said network officials. The "Countdown to Christmas" programming stunt launches Oct. 27.



Hallmark Moives & Mysteries will also air a preview show for its "Most Wonderful Movies of Christmas" original holiday slate that will be hosted by actess Holly Robinson-Peete on Oct. 21, the network said.