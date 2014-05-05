Hallmark Channel Renews 'When Calls The Heart'

Hallmark Channel is bringing When Calls The Heart back for a second season.

The network, which said it was leaning toward a renewal at its upfront presentation in New York in March, has ordered a sophomore run from Believe Pictures and Brad Krevoy Television.

Based on the Janette Oke novel of the same name, the period piece averaged a 1.5 household rating for its 10-episode first-season run, making it one of the top five performers in its Saturday night timeslot.

When Calls The Heart is Hallmark Channel's second original series, behind Cedar Cove, which will return for its second campaign this summer. The third series, Martha Williamson's Signed, Sealed, Delivered, is currently airing on Sunday nights.

