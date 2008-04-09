Hallmark Channel Promotes Goldberg, Helmers

Hallmark Channel promoted two executives in its program-publicity department.

Sheri Goldberg and Sheri Helmers, who had been senior publicists for the programming network, were both named directors of network-programming publicity.

Based in Los Angeles, the pair of Sheris will report to Pam Slay, senior vice president of network-program publicity, and handle publicity for both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel, including stunts, parties and programming presentations to TV critics.