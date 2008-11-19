Hallmark Channel Orders Two Movies

Hallmark Channel has ordered two new movies, The View From Here and The Wilderness Family, both have finished production and are set to air in late 2009.

Angie Dickinson (Ocean’s Eleven) and Laura Leighton (Melrose Place) will star in the The View From Here about a failed journalist using her investigative skills to save her farming hometown from being destroyed by a company wishing to buy the land to build a casino.

The movie also focuses on the estranged relationship between Leighton’s character (Kelly Grant) and Dickinson’s character (Ruth Hanson, Kelly’s mother).

The Wilderness Family details the hectic lives of a modern-day family getting caught up in their busy routines, starring Peter Strauss (The Jericho Mile), Jonathan Silverman (Weekend at Bernie’s), DeDee Pfeiffer (Journey to the Center of the Earth), Linsey Godfrey (The House Bunny) and Nolan Gerard Funk (Renegadepress.com).