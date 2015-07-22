Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Launching on AT&T U-verse Thursday

Crown Media Family Networks and AT&T have announced that they are launching Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on AT&T U-verse Thursday.

The channels will be available on online and on U-verse apps for tablets and smartphones next week.

“This agreement is a winning deal for AT&T U-verse customers,” said Bill Abbott, president and CEO, Crown Media Family Networks. “They now have access to our two distinct channels and some of the best, most compelling family entertainment on television. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with AT&T.”

“We are thrilled to work with Crown Media to bring Hallmark to our U-verse TV customers,” said Eric Boyer, senior VP, AT&T U-verse. “Our customers will be able to watch the Hallmark programming they love on U-verse TV, as well as on their mobile devices with our U-verse App.”