Hallmark Channel Gives ‘A Royal Queens Christmas’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through December 12.

A Hallmark Channel spot for its original movie A Royal Queens Christmas takes first place, while Freeform grabs second to promote its 25 Days of Christmas programming marathon. This marks the second week in a row the two networks are No. 1 and No. 2, in the same order.

Hallmark Channel actually dominates the top five overall — also taking fourth and fifth place to hype, respectively, Sister Swap: Christmas in the City and A Dickens of a Holiday!

Once again, the only regular series that gets some love in the top five: Ghosts, the CBS sitcom, in third place (up from fourth place last time).

Notably, the Freeform spot has the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (114), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Also: Holiday 2021 TV Premiere Dates

1) Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 349,233,415

Interruption Rate: 5.81%

Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,790,406

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $208,998

2) 25 Days of Christmas, Freeform

Impressions: 310,795,495

Interruption Rate: 1.54%

Attention Index: 131 (31% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,745,727

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $298,034

Impressions: 224,719,592

Interruption Rate: 1.99%

Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,684,196

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $244,755

4) Ghosts, CBS

Impressions: 218,043,962

Interruption Rate: 1.14%

Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,748,710

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Impressions: 211,694,154

Interruption Rate: 1.12%

Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,281,266

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $551,119

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).