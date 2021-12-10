Hallmark Channel Gives ‘Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Dec. 5.

A Hallmark Channel spot for its original movie Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday is No. 1, while Freeform takes second place to promote its 25 Days of Christmas programming marathon.

Event television dominates the ranking overall, with NBC singing the praises of its Annie Live! musical special in third place and ABC hyping its latest Live in Front of a Studio Audience special (featuring live stagings of episodes of The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes) in fifth.

The only regular series that gets some love in the top five: Ghosts, the CBS sitcom, in fourth place.

Notably, the Freeform spot has the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (131), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 349,233,415

Interruption Rate: 5.81%

Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,790,406

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $208,998

2) 25 Days of Christmas, Freeform

Impressions: 310,795,495

Interruption Rate: 1.54%

Attention Index: 131 (31% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,745,727

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $298,034

Impressions: 224,719,592

Interruption Rate: 1.99%

Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,684,196

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $244,755

4) Ghosts, CBS

Impressions: 218,043,962

Interruption Rate: 1.14%

Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,748,710

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Impressions: 211,694,154

Interruption Rate: 1.12%

Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,281,266

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $551,119

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).