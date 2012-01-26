Hallmark Channel Eyes Marie Osmond for Daytime Show
Hallmark Channel is in negotiations with Marie Osmond to
launch a show on its daytime lineup, a network spokesperson confirmed Thursday.
The channel said Osmond would host a lifestyle show, though
it had no further details about the proposed format. She currently appears in a
Las Vegas variety show with her brother Donny Osmond.
The news follows reports earlier this month that Hallmark
would not renew daytime talker The Martha
Stewart Show, with new episodes set to end in May and repeats running
through the summer.
That would leave a spot for Osmond's show to join the lineup in the fall,
though the network spokesperson said the fall schedule has not yet been
determined.
Hallmark also said it is still in discussions with Martha
Stewart Living Omnimedia about the company's other programs on the channel, Emeril's Table and Mad Hungry with Lucinda Scala Quinn.
The Martha Stewart
Show debuted on Hallmark in September 2010 after years in broadcast
syndication. The show's production expense and middling ratings were said to be
a factor in the network's decision to seek other daytime programming options.
The New York Post
first reported the story.
