Hallmark Channel Eyes Marie Osmond for Daytime Show

Hallmark Channel is in negotiations with Marie Osmond to

launch a show on its daytime lineup, a network spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The channel said Osmond would host a lifestyle show, though

it had no further details about the proposed format. She currently appears in a

Las Vegas variety show with her brother Donny Osmond.

The news follows reports earlier this month that Hallmark

would not renew daytime talker The Martha

Stewart Show, with new episodes set to end in May and repeats running

through the summer.

That would leave a spot for Osmond's show to join the lineup in the fall,

though the network spokesperson said the fall schedule has not yet been

determined.

Hallmark also said it is still in discussions with Martha

Stewart Living Omnimedia about the company's other programs on the channel, Emeril's Table and Mad Hungry with Lucinda Scala Quinn.

The Martha Stewart

Show debuted on Hallmark in September 2010 after years in broadcast

syndication. The show's production expense and middling ratings were said to be

a factor in the network's decision to seek other daytime programming options.

The New York Post

first reported the story.