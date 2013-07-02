Hallmark Channel Eyes 'Dead Letters' as Next Series

Hallmark Channel has greenlit the Original Movie of the Week Dead Letters from Touched by an Angel executive producer Martha Williamson, targeting it to become a primetime series.

The two-hour movie stars Eric Mabius (Ugly Betty) as the leader of a group of postal detectives whose mission is to deliver letters and packages from the past.

If successful, Dead Letters would become Hallmark's third original primetime series after Cedar Cove, which premieres July 20, and October's When Calls the Heart.

Dead Letters will premiere on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. with the potential series to air in 2014. The movie is from Special Delivery TeleProductions, executive produced by Williamson, Joel S. Rice, Michael Prupas and Jesse Prupas with Harvey Kahn as producer. Williamson also wrote the script.